Twitter bans 48,624 accounts for policy violations in India

IANS
New Delhi, January 1
Elon Musk-run Twitter banned 45,589 accounts in India between October 26 and November 25, for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.
The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under its new owner, also took down 3,035 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.
In total, Twitter banned 48,624 accounts in the reporting period in India.
Twitter, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 755 complaints from users in India in the same time-frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms, and took action on 121 of those URLS.
These include complaints received from individual users with accompanying court orders.
Most complaints from India were about abuse/harassment (681), followed by IP-related infringement (35), hateful conduct (20), and privacy infringement (15).
In its new report, Twitter said that it also processed 22 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.
"These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent. We overturned none of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. All accounts remain suspended," said the company.
"We also received 1 request related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period," said the company.
Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.
