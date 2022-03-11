Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses in bastion Khatima

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from the Khatima Assembly constituency even as the BJP registered the second consecutive victory in the state on Thursday, breaking the trend of the hill state voting out the ruling party.

Dhami lost to Bhuwan Kapri of the Congress by over 6,500 votes. The Khatima constituency is considered a stronghold of Pushkar Singh Dhami. He won two consecutive terms from there in 2012 and 2017. —

#pushkar singh dhami #Uttarakhand