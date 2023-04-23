Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 22

Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi, won the 11th RGNUL National Moot Court Competition organised by the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab, on April 20 and 21. The Army Institute of Law, Mohali, stood the runner-up.

A total of 30 teams from across the country took part in the competition, whcih aims at testing the oratory and research skills of the partiicapting teams.

The quarterfinal rounds were organised on April 20 wherein the top eight qualified teams were adjudged by a panel of academicians and lawyers. These rounds were followed by semifinals wherein the top four teams were adjudged by a three-Judge Bench each. The jury consisted of sitting judges of session courts, senior professors and practising lawyers.

The teams were thoroughly tested on their knowledge of law and facts. The two teams, which sustained the semifinals were the Army Institute of Law, Mohali, and Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi.

The final rounds were conducted yesterday and were adjudged by a three-Judge Bench.

Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi, emerged the winner of the competition and the team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 30,000. The runner-up received a cash prize of Rs 20,000.

Samika Verma from the Army Institute of Law, Mohali was adjudged the best speaker and carried home a cash prize of Rs 8,000. The best memorial prize went to the HNLU, Raipur, which was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 8,000.

The best witness prize was won by Shashank Tripathi from the RGNUL, Punjab, and he was awarded a cash prize of Rs 8,000.