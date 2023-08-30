 Floods take toll on 365 roads in Patiala district, losses pegged at Rs 55 cr : The Tribune India

Jouramajra takes up matter with PWD Minister

Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Punjab Minister of Public Works Harbhajan Singh ETO, along with MLAs, during a meeting in Patiala on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, August 29

The district has witnessed an estimated infrastructural loss of Rs 55 crore due to the floods, mostly on account of roads that were washed away or damaged by floodwater.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra met Minister of Public Works Harbhajan Singh ETO to discuss “the urgent need for repair and relaying of roads” to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

“The floods have taken a toll on crucial infrastructure, severely impacting the Ghanour, Sanour, Samana, and Shutrana constituencies of Patiala district. Roads connecting villages and main thoroughfares have been significantly affected, causing immense inconvenience to the local population,” said Jouramajra, who was accompanied by local MLAs Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Kulwant Singh.

Jouramajra highlighted the urgency of the situation, stressing that the damaged roads must be repaired promptly to alleviate hardship faced by the residents. In response, the Public Works Minister underscored the proactive approach of the Punjab Government in aiding the flood-affected regions. “Estimates for the restoration of damaged roads and bridges have been obtained, and the repair and recarpeting work will be expedited,” he said.

Harbhajan Singh ETO acknowledged the Punjab Government was committed to utilising its own resources to carry out repairs, while simultaneously seeking support from the Central Government to expedite the process.

DC has also written to government

As many as 365 roads in the district have been damaged and the district administration has already demanded funds from the state government to carry out repairs. The district administration had identified 365 roads that have suffered damage and a loss of estimated Rs 55 crore.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has ordered various departments to share the progress of repair works on a daily basis. She also directed the SDMs to oversee the works. “The roads and other infrastructure will be permanently repaired with the funds from the government,” she had said.

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

