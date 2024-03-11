Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Patiala, March 10
Candidates vying for the AAP ticket from the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency were trying their best to impress upon the party high command, a day ahead of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann’s visit here for an event.
Party sources said AAP ticket seekers were trying to meet the party leaders in Delhi to push for their case, but a final decision in this regard would be taken by Kejriwal in consultation with Mann.
“We expect name of the candidate to be announced in the next three to four days. Therefore, this visit to Patiala is curial for us to try getting a one-on-one meeting with the party chief,” said one of the ticket seekers. “Even a few gentle words about us matter as they will attend a meeting with traders,” the ticket seeker said.
Another senior leader said the party top brass has already got feedback about possible candidates. However, a decision to this effect will be taken only after “getting first hand feedback from various stakeholders, with win-ability the sole criteria”.
“Patiala was once a Congress citadel, but Dharamnvira Gandhi had won the seat in 2014. With Amarinder Singh shifting loyalties to the BJP, there is a vacuum in the Congress leadership. We are sure to win this time,” the leader told TNS.
If the party decides to field a prominent face, then Balbir Singh could be shortlisted. However, it will be interesting to see if he wants to contest given the fact that he was already a cabinet minister holding an important portfolio.
Dalbir Singh Gill, a sports promoter and has been part of the AAP since 2012, is keen to contest the general election. Other possible candidates were PRTC chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana and CMO (media relations) director Baltej Pannu.
