Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Patiala, April 19
A major fire was averted at Punjabi University today morning. University authorities said an outbreak took place at the laboratory of the Department of Zoology and Environmental Sciences on the campus at 3.45 am.
They said the outbreak was controlled by security officers on the campus. VC Professor Arvind said the employees who were instrumental in dousing the flames will be honoured.
University security officer Gurtej Singh said the fire incident purportedly took place due to a short circuit at the lab on the ground floor of the building. The swift action of the employees saved the expensive equipment from being damaged.
The fire was brought under control and extinguished by 4.15 am.
