Patiala district logs 10 new cases

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 6

The district reported 10 fresh cases of dengue today, pushing the tally to 387. Officials stated that they had removed mosquito larvae from 283 places as part of an anti-dengue drive. A team of officials had inspected 31,711 places for larvae this week alone.

As part of the drive, the officials also checked the storage of clean water in containers and utensils at universities and colleges, such as the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjabi University, Chitkara University, Rajiv Gandhi University of Law, Public College, Samana; and Govt Kriti College, Patran.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Raminder Kaur, said, “The health teams carried out a check at the Anardana Chowk, Dharmapura Bazar, Bank Colony, Ajit Nagar, Hira Nagar and other adjoining places in Patiala.”

