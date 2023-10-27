Pbi varsity adopts new policy on pension, salary disbursal

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 26

Punjabi University has adopted a new policy on the disbursal of salaries and pensions. Lately, it had faced the ire of pensioners over the disbursal of monthly amounts of a select few on the basis of newly drafted criteria.

In a statement, the university said today that its new policy was based on natural justice. It had been formulated with the aim of ensuring a better management of its finances, and based on needs of the pensioners. As such, it had started disbursing pensions in parts.

“The pension amounts are disbursed in such a manner that in case it does not have enough funds to disburse the whole pension in a go, it releases the amounts of needy pensioners in the first phase,” the university said.

The university first releases the pension of those whose monthly pension is less than Rs 50,000 or who are aged above 75, while the pension of others are released in the next phase on the basis of availability of funds, it said. It had adopted a similar process for its serving employees as well.

The retired professors had been up against the university administration demanding that it disbursed the monthly amounts into their accounts at the same time.

Meanwhile, the university said it had already disbursed all pensions for September.

Payment in phases

