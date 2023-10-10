Pensioners slam government

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 9
The Punjab Government Pensioners Association today slammed the state government for not fulfilling their demands.
The district president of the association, Prem Singh, said, “A case has been filed in court over arrears. Now, the Punjab Government will have three months to take a decision on the installments of the DA.” He also questioned the manner in which some journalists were recently interrogated by central agencies.
