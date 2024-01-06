Police Dept pensioners discuss their demands

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 5

Under the chairmanship of district president Shamsher Singh, the Punjab Police Pensioners Association held a meeting here today. They discussed the various problems being faced by them and put forth their demands. The district president alleged that the report of the Pay Commission, to be effective from January 1, 2016, was incomplete. He added the letter regarding leave increment and gratuity had not been issued, and an announcement regarding pension arrears from January 1, 2016, had also not been made. Four per cent DA from January 1 this year and 12 per cent from earlier times is due. It must be paid at the earliest along with other dues, including reimbursement of medical bills he added.

He said that medical allowance should be revised to Rs 2,000 per month and include a cashless payment system. Senior vice-presidents Shakibpal Singh, Joga Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jasbir Singh, Narender Singh, Ashok Kumar were among the other pensioners present.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Punjab Police