Shakespeare Festival captivates audience

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 29

DAV Public School hosted its annual Shakespeare Festival, an enriching celebration of the literary legacy of William Shakespeare.

The event was held from April 23 to April 29 and brought together students, educators, and Shakespeare enthusiasts for a week filled with creativity, learning, and theatrical performances. As many as 500 students participated in the event.

The festival showcased the timeless works of Shakespeare through a variety of engaging activities. The week-long fest witnessed a great start with captivating enactment performances, where students of classes 6 and 8 brought Shakespearean characters to life on stage.

The students of classes 4 and 5 were invited to express their appreciation for Shakespeare by crafting their own original quotes inspired by his writings, showcasing their creativity and understanding of his literary style.

Students of class 3 enjoyed an online storytelling event during which schools from Russia, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Delhi also joined.

The students in classes 11 and 12 delved into the life of William Shakespeare, exploring his influence on literature, language, and culture through insightful presentations.

The festival concluded with a quiz challenge that tested participants’ knowledge about English. Students from classes 9 and 10 participated in this event.

The festival not only provided an educational experience but also fostered creativity, critical thinking, and teamwork among participants.

