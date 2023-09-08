Students sensitised to mental health at ‘Luminescence’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 7

The Thapar Institute Counselling Cell (TICC) hosted its inaugural flagship event, ‘Luminescence’ at the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) here.

The event, aimed at challenging stereotypes, dismantling barriers and eliminating the taboo around mental health, was organised by Mental Health Student Ambassadors (MHSAs), a group of TIET students.

It began with dance performance on overthinking, academic challenges, creative blocks and drug abuse followed by a skit by MUDRA Society, TIET, that challenged preconceived notions around mental health and imparted valuable insights to the audience.

The panelists addressed the audience and shared insights on the topics of cyberbullying.

Gurpreet Kaur Deo, Special Director General of Police, Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs, Punjab, was on the panel of speakers. She discussed measures one should take to protect themselves from cybercrime (cyberbullying, online harassment, doxing, catfishing, and voice phishing). She also discussed the rights of students in case they experience these issues and how they should deal with these.

She said youngsters should be vigilant enough not to share their private pictures online as a moment of fun can affect their whole future. She added that the state police took such matters of cyberbullying very seriously.

Aman Grewal, former Mrs India participant, was among the panel members.

Prof Padmakumar Nair, Director of TIET, emphasised the significance of mental health awareness and empowerment. The team of TICC operates under the auspices of Dean of Student Affairs (DoSA) Prof Inderveer Chana and is led by Sonam Dullat, manager, TICC-TIET.