Suicide by Rajasthan woman doc sparks protest in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 30

On a call given by the Punjab State Medical and Dental Teachers Association (PSMDTA), doctors of Government Medical College today held a condolence and protest meeting for Dr Archana Sharma, a leading gynaecologist and obstetrician of Rajasthan, who took the extreme step to end her life. Notably, a criminal case of murder and medical negligence was registered against her by the police under pressure from the female patient’s family, who died during childbirth apparently due to postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) post-delivery. Unable to face the harassment, the doctor took the extreme step of ending her life.

According to Dr DS Bhullar, state president of the PSMDTA, the incidence has drawn a sharp reaction from the medical fraternity, which is collectively saddened and anguished at the turn of events and demands registration of criminal case against the accused police officers and relatives of the female patient with immediate arrest.

The medical fraternity is of the opinion that blaming a doctor without any reason and under public pressure is not right and unacceptable. It is a black day in the history of medical profession in the country. In her death, country has lost one of the brilliant doctor and gold medallist Dr Archana Sharma, who had excellent academic record, said PSMDTA.