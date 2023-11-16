13 candidates get appointment letters

Chandigarh: Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer handed over appointment letters to 13 appointees of the Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation at Punjab Bhavan on Wednesday. Those who got these included five JEs, two ziledar, four clerks and two tubewell operators. tns
Cycle expedition by Army
Chandigarh: To promote physical fitness and create awareness among children and youth about environmental preservation, a 10-day cycle rally is being organised by the Army from Madhopur Headworks to Jalandhar Cantonment. It was flagged off by Maj Gen Mukesh Sharma, GOC, Panther Division, on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten
Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...
Uttarakhand ropes in Thai experts for tunnel rescue op
Had saved children from flooded cave
PM Modi makes tribal push in Jharkhand amid state elections
Launches outreach programmes
Congress goes all out to retain Chhattisgarh, BJP battles MP anti-incumbency
Curtains on high-pitched poll campaigns to two states