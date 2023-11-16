13 candidates get appointment letters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer handed over appointment letters to 13 appointees of the Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation at Punjab Bhavan on Wednesday. Those who got these included five JEs, two ziledar, four clerks and two tubewell operators. tns

Cycle expedition by Army

Chandigarh: To promote physical fitness and create awareness among children and youth about environmental preservation, a 10-day cycle rally is being organised by the Army from Madhopur Headworks to Jalandhar Cantonment. It was flagged off by Maj Gen Mukesh Sharma, GOC, Panther Division, on Wednesday.

#Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer