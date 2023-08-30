15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar, August 30
A teenage girl has been shot dead in Punjab’s Ajnala allegedly by a youth who was stalking her for the past few months, police said on Wednesday.
One of the two accomplices of the main accused Dalbir Singh has been arrested, they said.
On Tuesday evening, the three accused forcibly entered the house of the 15-year-old girl's aunt and started asking her whereabouts, a police official said.
The girl, who was in the house, came out and a heated argument ensued during which Dalbir shot at her and fled, the official said, adding that the girl was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.
According to the police, the accused had been harassing the girl for the past many months and pressing her to marry him. The girl's parents had sent her to her aunt's house as the accused was regularly harassing her.
A case has been registered under the IPC and Arms Act and a hunt is on to nab the other two accused.
