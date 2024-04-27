28 challans issued under Safe School Vahan policy

Fazilka, April 26
As many as 28 challans have been issued under Safe School Vahan policy in Fazilka district.
District Child Welfare Officer along with other officials checked the antecedents of several school vehicles and imposed penalty on 28.
They have warned the owners to complete the formalities immediately for students’ safety.
