3 booked for abetment to suicide

Tribune News Service

Kiratpur Sahib, April 28

The police have booked three local residents for abetment to suicide after the body of a local youth was recovered from the Bhakra canal here today. The deceased, Deepak Tandon (27), had gone missing on intervening night of April 20 and 21 after posting a message on his social media account.

Deepak had sent messages to his acquaintances, alleging that Kulvinder Kaushal (alias Koki Lala), Kamikkar Singh and Sarabjit Bhatoli were responsible for his death.

When the body of Deepak was recovered from the canal near Sirhind today, his relatives along with a large number of local residents demanded arrest of the three persons named in the suicide note. They staged a protest in front of the Kiratpur Sahib police station and later blocked the traffic on the Anandpur Sahib road and Manali road.

They alleged that the police were not taking action against the three suspects under political pressure as one of them was a local leader of the ruling party. The police, however, registered a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Koki Lala, Kamikkar Singh and Sarbjit in the evening.