A first: Punjab Agricultural University's biocontrol agent for ‘foot rot’ disease in basmati registered with CIBRC

Ludhiana, May 7

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has reached a significant milestone by registering the biocontrol agent Trichoderma asperellum 2% WP with the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC). This registration aims to manage ‘foot rot’ or ‘bakane’ disease in basmati rice, which has been a persistent problem in the region, causing considerable losses to farmers and threatening the state’s export prospects.

Basmati rice, known for its unique aroma and flavour, is a crucial crop for India, with a large share of the global market. The expanding cultivation area has heightened the need for effective disease management strategies, especially for foot rot or bakane disease, caused by the fungus Gibberella fujikuroi (Synonym: Fusarium monoliforme). Moderate to high incidence of foot rot has been reported in the past in Pusa basmati 1121 and Pusa basmati 1509 in the state. This disease not only reduces yields but also poses health risks due to mycotoxin contamination in the affected rice grains.

Trichoderma asperellum, a biocontrol agent, offers an eco-friendly alternative to chemical pesticides, which often leave harmful residues. Its registration, approved during the 455th CIBRC meeting on April 19, 2024, marks a significant step in sustainable agriculture. By treating seeds and seedlings with Trichoderma, farmers can combat bakane disease without compromising on environmental safety.

PAU VC Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, extended his congratulations to the scientists behind this achievement, acknowledging their hard work and dedication.

The availability of Trichoderma asperellum will enable a sustainable approach to rice cultivation, reducing reliance on chemical pesticides and ensuring safer rice production for consumers worldwide.

