Asian games: Punjab reward less than Haryana's , players upset

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 10

A few days back, Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had to face an ‘awkward’ moment in Bathinda while welcoming Asian Games medallists from the state. While he was expecting appreciation from the players for a decent cash reward, they demanded an increase in the amount offered by the state.

The Punjab Government had recently made changes in the state Sports Policy and decided to offer Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, respectively, to medal winners of Asian Games. However, the state players think they deserve more.

“We appreciate the government’s offer and are obliged that they have increased the amount. However, we also deserve to get the best. The comparison will come automatically if considering a city like Chandigarh offering an equal amount with Haryana. Whenever players from other states meet us, we feel let down sometimes,” said a senior player.

Punjab players have the honour of bagging the highest medals in the Hangzhou Asian Games after the 1951 New Delhi Asian Games. “This demand should be taken in both positive and negative aspects. The players are getting incentives is positive, but getting less than an immediate neighbouring state is disheartening. The government must have the necessary funds and the cash reward amount should be increased. The Odisha Government announced Rs 5 lakh for each hockey player, but most of the players in the gold-winning hockey team were from Punjab. The Punjab Government could announce something similar to this. Many states are giving Rs 5 lakh each to participants of Asian Games. Even the jobs offered should be upgraded to senior level. The medallists are in no way would accept a job of deputy director or coach considering his/her future,” said another player.

“Punjab is the first state to release Rs 4.64 crore to 48 state players bound for Asian Games so that they prepared well. In addition, the state will be first to honour these players and the winners are already entitled to jobs of deputy director, senior coaches in the state. While other states only give cash rewards, we are giving rewards to players participating in other competitions like Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Thomas Cup, Grand Prix Tournament, World University Games, National Games and even World Cup events. We have not limited ourselves to honour the decorated achievers, but also to the budding players of the state,” said minister Hayer.

