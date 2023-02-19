Athlete gets Rs 5 lakh for Olympics

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 18

Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to athlete Akshdeep Singh for his preparation for the Paris Olympics.

Akshdeep Singh has qualified for the Olympic Games, Asian Games and World Championships with a new national record in 20 km walk at Ranchi. The minister met Akshdeep at his residence in Chandigarh and while handing over the cheque assured him help from the government.

Akshdeep, a resident of Kahneke village in Barnala district, set a new National record with a time of 1.19.55 in the 20-km walk at the National Walking Championship at Ranchi.