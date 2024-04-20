Dr Balbir Singh promises to remove toll plazas from NHs in Punjab

Patiala, April 19
The high toll prices have become a poll issue now. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is accused by the Opposition of offering freebees to voters, today made a promise to eliminate toll plazas across the state, if all their Lok Sabha candidates win.
Dr Balbir Singh, addressing the public during a roadshow in Rajpura, said high toll was being charged from commuters on highways. The AAP government removed many such tolls plazas on the state highways. “I urge the people to support AAP candidates. If all 13 MPs win, we promise to remove toll plazas from national highways, which drain the pockets of commuters,” stated Balbir.
He addressed the concerns of farmers, promising that AAP MPs would work towards removing barricades erected at the Shambhu border, hindering farmers’ access to Delhi.
However, the CM could not attend the roadshow.
He reportedly took the decision amid reports of hailstorm causing widespread damage to wheat and vegetable crops across the state, prompting the Chief Minister to assess the situation.
Dr Balbir is facing a tough competition from his home turf. Former AAP leader and ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, who is fighting the elections on the Congress ticket, and four-time MP Preneet Kaur is also stated to be strong contenders.
