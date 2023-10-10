Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Bathinda, October 9
The flights between Delhi and Bathinda resumed today after a gap of three and a half years in the wake of Covid pandemic.
Gaurav Preet Singh Brar of Muktsar was a pilot of the first Air Alliance flight which landed at the Civil Airport Virk Kalan in Bathinda, under the “UDAN” scheme.
A total of 10 passengers deplaned at the Bathinda airport and 14 flyers boarded the flight for Delhi.
Davinder Prasad, Director, Civil Airport Virk Kalan, Bathinda, said the flights will depart from Bathinda at 1:25 pm and reach Delhi at 2:30 pm.
