Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

Chandigarh, March 22
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced a holiday in Punjab on March 23, the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh.
Earlier, the third day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session began with obituary references as the House paid tributes to Gen SF Rodrigues; Ramesh Dutt Sharma, a former minister; Ajit Singh, a former MLA; Harbans Singh, a former MLA, besides eight freedom fighters and Parveen Kumar, actor and athlete.
As announced by CM Bhagwant Mann, the session was telecast live.
The House paid tributes to Rana Mohinder Singh, brother of Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh.
The House also paid tributes to Gen Bipin Rawat and Brig LS Lidder, who died in a chopper crash, besides two Punjabi youths who died in the Ukraine crisis.
Later, Bhagwant Mann purposed that the discussion on Governor’s address be postponed till next session as majority of the MLA were new and had to prepare themselves for the discussion. The House approved the proposal.
The House also approved installing statues of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in the Vidhan Sabha. The proposal was moved by the CM.
Congress MLA Partap Bajwa proposed installing the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the Vidhan Sabha.
