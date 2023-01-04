Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

PTI

Chandigarh, January 4

Piercing cold swept Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday with minimum temperatures hovering below normal at many places.

Many places in both states remained shrouded in a dense layer of fog in the morning, reducing visibility.

The two states have been in the grip of intense cold for the past several days.

According to the Meteorological Department, Gurdaspur was the coldest place in Punjab recording a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda recorded a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 5.8 degrees, Patiala 6 degrees, and Mohali 6.8 degrees Celsius while Amritsar reeled at 5.9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Hisar recorded a low of 5.9 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 6.7 degrees Celsius, Karnal 6.3 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 6.6 degrees Celsius, and Sirsa 5.8 degrees Celsius while Ambala's minimum settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

