Body of missing lecturer found in canal

Abohar, April 26
The body of an English lecturer posted in village Panjkosi, who went missing about four days ago, has been recovered from Lohgarh headworks in Rajasthan.
It is learnt that Sudhir Bishnoi, a resident of Ganga Vihar Colony here, was suffering from mental tension since his daughter was diagnosed with an incurable disease.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG officer Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal
Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips