Body of missing lecturer found in canal

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 26

The body of an English lecturer posted in village Panjkosi, who went missing about four days ago, has been recovered from Lohgarh headworks in Rajasthan.

It is learnt that Sudhir Bishnoi, a resident of Ganga Vihar Colony here, was suffering from mental tension since his daughter was diagnosed with an incurable disease.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #Rajasthan