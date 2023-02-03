CBI initiates probe against Jalandhar CP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/jalandhar, Feb 2

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Jalandhar Police Commissioner (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal to investigate the charges of alleged corruption and misconduct during his tenure as the SSP, Chandigarh, officials said today.

No comment I have only heard about the probe from various sources, but there is so far no notice or official document with me. Since there is nothing in writing before me, I cannot speak on it. Kuldeep Chahal, Commissioner of police

The officials said the PE was registered following a reference the agency received from Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

The 2009-batch IPS officer, who was on deputation in Chandigarh, was sent back to his parent cadre, Punjab, in December last year even though 10 months were left for the completion of his three-year tenure in the UT.

In a letter to the Governor, CM Bhagwant Mann had expressed surprise over Chahal’s repatriation and handing over of the charge to a Haryana-cadre IPS officer, saying this was going to disturb the balance between the states in running the UT affairs.

Purohit had then said Mann did not “ascertain facts” before writing to him on Chahal’s repatriation. The officer was sent back to his parent cadre after complaints of misconduct were received against him, the Governor said, adding that he had even apprised the Chief Secretary on November 28 of his decision to remove Chahal.

Meanwhile, the state government, it is learnt, has offered all support to the officer on the issue. When Chahal was re-posted in Punjab, he was promoted by the state government to the DIG rank.