Centre misusing NIA: Majithia

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 2

Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia today slammed the Centre for misusing the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to target Punjab and Sikhs.

He questioned the NIA’s raids at Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office and said the NGO had been involved in providing aid to distressed people.

Majithia also lambasted AAP for not fulfilling its promise to appoint a deputy CM from the Dalit community.

