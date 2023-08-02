NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 1

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided two premises of the Khalsa Aid, NGO, here early this morning. The NIA sleuths took away documents, files pertaining to the NGO and the mobile phone of the NGO’s Patiala in-charge.

Asked about funds NIA officials asked me about our funds and donors. I was asked to come to their office with more documents. I have nothing to hide and will provide them all papers. Amarpreet Singh, MD

Sources said the team reached the residence of Khalsa Aid managing director Amarpreet Singh, around 5 am. The team, along with police officials, conducted a search of the house in Tawakkli Morh and also took away documents.

Another NIA team searched the office of the NGO in Rishi Colony and confiscated certain documents.

House of KTF’s Pamma raided Mohali: The NIA raided the house of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Paramjit Pamma in Phase-3B2 Mohali. The search operation continued for two hours at the house where his parents are staying. In December 2020, the government had included Pamma as a“designated terrorist” under the UAPA.

While the exact reason of the raid is not clear, sources say that the officials questioned Amarpreet about the source of money and also about volunteers and organisations associated with the NGO. The teams have also given a list of documents pertaining to the expenditure and sources of funds to Amarpreet to be brought to the NIA head office in New Delhi on August 3.

Addressing mediapersons late afternoon, Amarpreet said his NGO had been working for the rescue and rehabilitation of people. “The NIA officials asked me questions about our funds, donors and people associated with us. They have seized my mobile phone and asked me to come to their office with some more documents. We have nothing to hide and I will give them all papers needed. I replied to all questions today, too”, he stated.

“We have been busy working for the relief of the flood victims. I am shocked at the timing of the raids when we are busy due to the floods,” he stated.

#Khalsa Aid #National Investigation Agency NIA