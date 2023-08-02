Houses of farm leader, teacher searched in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, August 1
Two houses in Hariana town and Dhamai village of the district were raided by NIA teams.
A team reached the house of former teacher Narinder Singh in Hariana around 6 in the morning. According to information, Sarbjot Singh, son of Narinder Singh, runs a mobile phone shop and had gone to Pakistan on last Baisakhi. After the team left, Narinder said the NIA team questioned him regarding the son’s visit to Pakistan. The National Investigation Agency has summoned him and his son to Delhi on August 3.
Meanwhile, an NIA team also raided the house of Sher-e-Punjab Kisan Union president Jaswant Singh Bhattal at Dhamai in Garhshankar and conducted a search for three hours. On August 7, he has been summoned to Delhi office to join the investigation.
The NIA team did not find any objectionable documents.
