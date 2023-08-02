2 houses of NRIs raided in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 1

The NIA conducted raids at two houses at Dalewal village of Goraya in Jalandhar.

The two houses are owned by Loveshinder Singh and Balwinder Singh, who are learnt to be in the UK for the past 35 years. Family members of the duo were questioned about funding coming from abroad for the ongoing construction of a library in the name of Satpal Singh, who hailed from the village and was the general secretary of the Sikh Students’ Federation in 1990 when he was reportedly killed.

Loveshinder’s sister-in-law and her son and Balwinder’s nephew were found at home and interrogated by the officials of the raiding team. They have been summoned in the head office of the National Investigation Agency on August 7. The raid is learnt to have been linked to the involvement of Khalistan sympathisers in the protests and pulling down of the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London in March this year.

Meanwhile, an NIA team also raided houses of Sikh activists at Nangal Sapror, Chaheru, Dallewal and Kukkarpind villages this morning. Their families were issued notices and ordered to appear at the NIA headquarters in Delhi.