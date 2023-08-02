Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 sites in region, seizes incriminating data

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 1

The NIA today said it had conducted raids at 31 locations across Punjab and Haryana to unravel and unearth the full contours of the conspiracy behind the March 19 attack on the Indian High Commission in London, and bring to book the attackers.

In a statement, the NIA said it was “leaving no stone unturned to pinpoint culpability in the London attack and arrest the perpetrators, their associates and their supporters, based in India and abroad”.

“It has been carrying out extensive investigations into the incident with a view to ensuring there is no repeat of such breach of security, disrespect to the Indian flag or any threat to Indian interests abroad,” the NIA said.

The districts where these raids took place today included Moga, Barnala, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar, Amritsar, Muktsar, Sangrur, Patiala and Mohali in Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana, the agency said.

The raids led to the seizure of digital data containing information related to the accused persons involved in the attack on the High Commission and other incriminating documents and evidence, it said.

The Indian High Commission in London was attacked in March by a group of nearly 50 people, who committed criminal trespass, caused disrespect to the Indian flag, damaged public property and caused injuries to officials. “The attack was organised by Gurcharan Singh, Dal Khalsa, UK; Avtar Singh Khanda of the KLF, Jasvir Singh and their associates, both Indian and foreign nationals, who have been identified as part of the agency’s investigations,” it said.

#England #London