 Election duty is akin to national duty: Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Election duty is akin to national duty: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Election duty is akin to national duty: Punjab and Haryana High Court

‘Engaging in election duty is akin to fulfilling a solemn duty that each citizen owes towards the nation, analogous to participating in a festival celebrating the democratic principles upon which our society is founded'

Election duty is akin to national duty: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 2

Accentuating the deep significance of engaging in election duty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has equated it to a solemn obligation every citizen owes to the nation. Justice Aman Chaudhary of the high court also drew a parallel between the election duty and participating in a festival that celebrates the democratic principles underlying the society.

 “Engaging in election duty is akin to fulfilling a solemn duty that each citizen owes towards the nation, analogous to participating in a festival celebrating the democratic principles upon which our society is founded,” Justice Chaudhary asserted

Elaborating on the crucial role of election duty in ensuring the smooth functioning of the electoral process, Justice Chaudhary added it safeguarded the fundamental right of every citizen to choose their representatives.

Further equating election duty with legal documents that uphold order and justice, Justice Chaudhary added that participation in same supported the rule of law and the sanctity of democratic institutions. “Just as legal documents serve as pillars of order and justice, so does participation in election duty uphold the rule of law and the sanctity of democratic institutions. This duty being in national interest outweighs the personal”.

Justice Chaudhary was hearing a bunch of petitions related to the requirement of staff by the Election Commission of India for performing election duties in the ensuing Parliamentary elections.

Justice Chaudhary’s assertion regarding the importance of fulfilling election duty is significant as the high court has, in the process, underscored the significance of this obligation for every citizen by equating it with national duty and emphasizing its role in upholding democratic principles. The observation suggests that engaging in election duty is not just a mere responsibility, but a fundamental aspect of civic duty essential for the functioning of a democratic society.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Thai politician caught by husband in bed with adopted son, who is a monk

2
World

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

3
India

‘You are not above law’: Delhi court slams ED high-handedness

4
Trending

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

5
India

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

6
Himachal

Atul Verma new DGP, Himachal's Sukhvinder Sukhu govt disregards seniority

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

8
India

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

9
Chandigarh

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

10
World

Violence erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Lok Sabha election: BJP drops MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj, fields his son

Lok Sabha election: After women wrestlers' protests, BJP drops 6-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj; fields his son

UP minister and Legislative Council Member Dinesh Pratap Sin...

India lodges protest with China over its infra development in Shaksgam valley

India lodges protest with Beijing over its infra development in Shaksgam valley; rejects China-Pakistan boundary pact

Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part o...

PM Justin Trudeau's remarks illustrated political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism: India

PM Justin Trudeau's remarks illustrated political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism: India

India had summoned Canadian deputy high commissioner and lod...

Prajwal Revanna’s ex-driver releasing video statement on sex scandal leads to row in Karnataka

Prajwal Revanna’s ex-driver releasing video statement on sex scandal leads to row in Karnataka

33-year-old Prajwal Revanna is the son of former PM H D Deve...

Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel

Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel

USCIRF a biased organisation, publishes propaganda masquerad...


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Damdami Taksal ex-Jathedar Kartar Singh Bhindranwala’s nephew murdered

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

SGPC poll: Voters’ enrolment date extended

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

AAP launches signature campaign against CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on ‘disappearance’ of 70,000-kg heroin from seizure records

Supreme Court orders one-third of SCBA posts to be reserved for women lawyers

Delhi government's WCD department terminates services of 52 contractual employees of DCW

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

BSP ex-MLA’s son Kanwar Jagvir Singh Sidhu Sahungra SAD (A) pick from Jalandhar

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Will pitch for Punjab’s share of funds in Parliament: AAP Patiala candidate Balbir Singh

Chicago martyrs remembered

Patiala BJP rural president Surjit Singh Garhi back in Akali fold