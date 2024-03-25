‘Ghar Ghar Dastak’ programme to maximise voter turnout in Malerkotla

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 24

The administration claimed to have roped in office-bearers and activists of social organisations in implementing the ‘Ghar Ghar Dastak’ programme to achieve the target of sensitising all eligible residents of the state to use their right to vote during upcoming Lok Sabha election which is scheduled to take place on June 1.

Responding to a call made by Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Pallavi, office-bearers and activists of various organisations vowed to associate with the movement and make the district cross the national voting percentage target of 70 per cent.

Earlier, addressing a series of meetings, DC Pallavi claimed that the campaign would be continued to achieve a maximum voting percentage target at 400 polling booths at parts of Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituencies falling under Malerkotla district.

Stressing on the significance of using right to vote without any allurement, coercion and discrimination on caste and creed basis, DC Pallavi said the campaign had been launched to persuade residents to get themselves registered as voters and reschedule their chores on polling day according to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

The DC claimed that special teams of volunteers, teachers, block level officers, anganwari workers and elected representatives had been either reaching out all residential or business units; organising events at public places at ward level or mohalla levels at all towns and villages, to spread awareness about the need of participation in democratic process of electioneering.

“Having sensitised designated government personnel and office-bearers of civic bodies about salient features of the electioneering process via SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Process), we have drafted an extensive program to reach out every resident either near his or her residence or workplace to persuade him or her to cast vote by sure,” said DC Pallavi.

