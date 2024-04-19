High Court directs DGP to file affidavit on criteria of granting arms licence

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked Punjab Director-General of Police to file his affidavit on existence of any protocol, guideline or criteria under the Arms Act of 1959 on granting of “armed licence” in the State. He has also been asked to specify the number of armed licenses issued in Punjab during the past five years.

Justice Harkesh Manuja of the high court also asked the DGP to specify the number of surprise visits conducted in each district since November 2022 to check the display of firearms in public functions. He was also asked to give detail of the steps being taken to ensure “that the report of the officer in charge of the nearest police station as required under section 13(2) of the Arms Act, 1959 is not being manipulated”.

Justice Manuja asserted the court was told that Punjab government issued order/directions dated November 13, 2022, to ban the use and display of firearms in public places and on social media. It was widely publicised in the media as well. Accordingly, the officers were also instructed to conduct special and surprise visits in the areas falling under their jurisdiction.

“Despite that no visible change appears on the ground and while on one hand use of firearms in marriages and in public functions is widespread, on the other hand, licensed firearms are also being used to commit crimes,” Justice Manuja asserted.

