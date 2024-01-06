High Court disposes of PIL over preserving Todar Mal Haveli

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

A petition filed in public interest for proper preservation of Todar Mal Haveli in Sirhind was today disposed of after the Punjab and Haryana High Court was told that the SGPC would get the proposal for conservation and repair of the protected monument approved from the Chandigarh office of the Archaeological Survey of India.

The PIL filed in the matter by advocate HC Arora was disposed of in terms of the understandings arrived at between the state government, the SGPC and the petitioner in a meeting held on December 5, 2023. As per the minutes of the meeting placed before the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta, an agreement for giving effect to the understandings would be executed between the state government and the SGPC. The complete proposal for renovation would be submitted to the government by the SGPC within a week. The SGPC would then get the proposal for preservation and repair approved from the Chandigarh office. It was also mentioned in the minutes that no new construction would be carried out in Haveli.

The High Court on a previous date of hearing had referred to “pictures” before observing that their perusal collectively showed that steps had not been taken to protect “Jahaz Haveli” by the state government since notification dated May 18, 2009, till the writ petition was filed in 2020. The Bench had also issued direction to the counsel for the state to specify the steps taken to protect the monument after the notification.

