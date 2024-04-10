 High Court takes cognizance of help to accused by inspectors, chief agriculture officers : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • High Court takes cognizance of help to accused by inspectors, chief agriculture officers

High Court takes cognizance of help to accused by inspectors, chief agriculture officers

The court also asked Punjab Director, Agriculture to furnish district-wise details in each case for last 5 years

High Court takes cognizance of help to accused by inspectors, chief agriculture officers

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken cognizance of a scam where insecticide inspectors and the chief agriculture officers help accused illegally by delaying the institution of complaints before the courts. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 10

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken cognizance of a scam where insecticide inspectors and the chief agriculture officers help accused illegally by delaying the institution of complaints before the courts even after receiving reports from the public analyst and sanction under the provisions of the Insecticides Act.

Justice N S Shekhawat of the high court has also asked Punjab Director, Agriculture, to furnish district-wise data for the last five years in each case under the Act by filing his personal affidavit in the matter on 11 issues.

Among other things, he has been asked to specify the dates of sample collection from the dealer/manufacturer, the receipt of public analyst report, the sanction from the competent authority and eventual institution of the complaint before the court concerned.

Justice Shekhawat asserted it came to the court’s notice in more than a few cases that the complaints were not instituted by the insecticide inspectors and the chief agriculture officers of the district concerned for several years, despite the receipt of the report and the sanction.

“In all these cases, this delay is caused by the concerned officials to help the accused illegally, because the maximum sentence provided under the provisions of the Insecticides Act is two years and the complaints are instituted after a delay of three years,” Justice Shekhawat observed.

In his detailed order, Justice Shekhawat also asked the Director, Agriculture, to also specify the dates of sending the sample to the public analyst and the issuance of further show cause notice to the manufacturer/ dealer etc.

He was also asked to specify the name of the officer, who collected the samples in each case, the name of the chief agriculture officer of the district posted on the date of taking the sample, the name of the insecticides inspectors and the chief agriculture officer posted at the relevant place in all the cases, where the complaints were found to be time barred.

Details were also called for on initiation of criminal action/registration of FIRs against the officials, who had filed the complaints after the limitation period’s expiry and departmental/ disciplinary action against such officials, along with the inquiry’s status.

The order’s copy was also directed to be sent to the Secretary, Department of Agriculture, for information and necessary action. Director, Agriculture and Bathinda Chief Agriculture Officer were also directed to remain personally present on the next date of hearing. The case will now come up in May first week.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

