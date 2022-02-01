Arvind Kejriwal misleading people on Bhullar, claims Akali Dal

Chandigarh, January 31
The SAD today said it had documentary evidence to “expose” AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s “lies” on the release of Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar as it released the minutes of the Sentence Review Board (SRB) meet held here.
Addressing a press meet, Harcharan Bains, principal adviser to SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, said Kejriwal was trying to fool people with his assertions that he had nothing to do with Bhullar’s release, whereas in reality, five of seven members on the SRB were directly linked to Dehi CM.
He claimed SBR members were directly associated with Kejriwal. He said the board had held a meeting on December 11 in which it rejected Bhullar’s plea for release. Bains released the minutes, claiming his Cabinet colleague led the board to reject the plea. He said Kejriwal should desist from “misleading” people when it had been proved that he was behind the move. —
