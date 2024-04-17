Khuddian meets disgruntled AAP leaders

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 16

With the AAP declaring Lambi MLA Gurmeet Singh Khuddian as its candidate from Bathinda last month, it has taken a lead in campaigning for the Lok Sabha poll.

This has given time to the AAP candidate to meet the disgruntled party leaders and try to pacify them, which he has been able to. At the start of the campaign AAP MLA from Mansa Vijay Singla, who was embroiled in a controversy over alleged corruption charges earlier, following which he was sacked as Health Minister by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was sidelined by the party and not invited to a meeting of all MLAs of Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the city last month.

Earlier, Singla was away from Khuddian’s election meetings in Mansa, but it is learnt that the party and Khuddian reached out to him and differences or issues had been sorted out.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha