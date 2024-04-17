Khuddian meets disgruntled AAP leaders

Bathinda, April 16
With the AAP declaring Lambi MLA Gurmeet Singh Khuddian as its candidate from Bathinda last month, it has taken a lead in campaigning for the Lok Sabha poll.
This has given time to the AAP candidate to meet the disgruntled party leaders and try to pacify them, which he has been able to. At the start of the campaign AAP MLA from Mansa Vijay Singla, who was embroiled in a controversy over alleged corruption charges earlier, following which he was sacked as Health Minister by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was sidelined by the party and not invited to a meeting of all MLAs of Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the city last month.
Earlier, Singla was away from Khuddian’s election meetings in Mansa, but it is learnt that the party and Khuddian reached out to him and differences or issues had been sorted out.
