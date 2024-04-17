Being farmer, will raise their issues in Parl

The AAP has fielded Agriculture Minister from the Lambi Assembly segment Gurmeet Singh Khuddian as its candidate from Bathinda constituency, the stronghold of the Badal family. In the 2022 Assembly poll, Khuddian defeated five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi. Khuddian’s father Jagdev Singh Khuddian won the parliamentary poll from Faridkot in 1989. Gurmeet joined the Congress in 2004, but shifted to AAP in 2021. In an interview with Sukhmeet Bhasin, Khuddian, who is confident of his win, says, “I will take along all 13 MPs to Parliament and raise issues pertaining to the state strongly.”

You are again contesting from Badals home turf Bathinda. How big is the challenge for you?

The elections are always challenging and I have accepted the challenge and I am confident that Bathinda voters will send me to Parliament. I will only raise the issue of Punjab strongly, will not build any hotel or take permits for buses or run business.

What are the major issues in these Lok Sabha poll for you?

Punjab has always given a stepmotherly treatment by Centre governments, whereas Punjabis have always stood for the country by contributing to food pool, fighting for independence struggle or securing the borders by joining armed forces, but Punjab has always faced betrayal. So, it’s the need of the hours that all 13 MPs raise Punjab issues in the Lok Sabha.

Farmers have been protesting against you at some places. What do you have to say on this?

Farmers have not got their dues from earlier governments. It is sad that our farmers have to stage protests for their demands. I met farmers at Behman Jassa Singh village and listened to their grievances. I know their issues because I am also a farmer.

As the Agriculture Minister, how do you assess your work done for farmers in the state so far?

The moment I took over as a minister, pink bollworm attacked cotton crop in the region. I told the PAU Director and teams to go to villages and make farmers aware on the steps they should take to check the attack. The farmers, who followed the recommendations of the teams, had succeeded to control the attack to some extent.

The Opposition is saying that little compensation is given to the farmers for damaged crop. What do you say?

Giving compensation is the purview of the Revenue Department. The Agriculture Department only gives report of damage. However, Oppositions parties, during their rule, had not given anything to the farmers, whereas we have transferred Rs 129 crore to their accounts. Those who do not have complete documents are left without relief.

