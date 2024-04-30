Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, April 29

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal today chaired a meeting with nodal officers to assess the preparations and arrangements being put in place for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Reviewing the poll preparedness at the District Administrative Complex here, Amit Kumar Panchal said appropriate measures should be ensured for smooth and seamless polls. He also emphasised that coordinated approach of enforcement agencies was must to keep a close check on suspicious activities as well as flow of liquor, unaccounted cash and illegal practices across the district.

He also directed all Assistant Returning Officers and Deputy Superintendents of Police for joint efforts to maintain law & order resulting in free, fair and peaceful elections.

The Deputy Commissioner pointed out that the requisite formalities should be done well in advance for randomisation of EVMs scheduled for May 2. He also took status of ongoing training to be given to poll staff at all four Assembly segments. The first training of polling staff would be held on May 5, said Panchal, adding that second training would be held on May 25, while the final rehearsal was to be carried out on May 31 at respective dispatch centres.

Panchal also mentioned that proper seating arrangements, potable water, medical kits, provision for shade, waiting area, public conveniences and adequate electricity arrangements should be ensured.

Panchal said sufficient staff had been deployed for smooth conduct of polling and counting in the district. It was also informed that there were a total of 791 polling stations in the district.

SSP Vatsala Gupta directed police officials to ensure meticulous security arrangements vis-a-vis keeping a check on suspicious activities. She said the district police, along with paramilitary forces, were working round the clock for ensuring free and fair elections.

CM to hold roadshow in Phagwara on May 2

Phagwara: As part of the Lok Sabha election campaign, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow here on May 2. To review the preparations, a special meeting of AAP workers was organised at the residence of Assembly constituency in-charge Joginder Singh Mann. District AAP head Lalit Saklani, Phagwara Market Committee chairman Tavindra Ram among others were present in the meeting. Addressing group officials and party workers, Joginder and other senior leaders said all workers should start preparations to make the Chief Minister’s roadshow historic. Joginder said the Phagwara Assembly constituency would play a major role in the victory or defeat of the candidates contesting from the Hoshiarpur seat. Kapurthala SSP Vatsala Gupta, along with SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, today visited Phagwara and took a round of the roads where the roadshow would be organised.

