Two die in mishap as tractor hits bike

Tarn Taran, April 29

Two persons died in a road mishap on NH-54 near Usman toll plaza on Monday when their motorcycle was hit from the side by a reaper-tractor. ASI Rajpal Singh from Sarhali police station said the deceased have been identified as Harpreet Singh (20) of Mohanpur Warring and Shindo (70), a resident of Booh Hathar (Harike). Both were on a motorcycle when they were hit by a reaper-tractor. The two fell down on the road and suffered head injuries resulting in their death on the spot.

Manpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh’s elder brother, said that he left home on his motorcycle on Monday to pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, on Monday morning. When he reached near Usman toll plaza, Shindo who was standing at the plaza, sought a lift to go to the nearby Piddi village. Keeping in view her old age, Harpreet Singh agreed. They had just gone a few yards ahead when two reaper-tractors headed in the same direction hit their motorcycle. Eyewitnesses said that both the reaper-tractors were trying to race with each other, and in the race, one of the tractors hit the ill-fated motorcycle.

ASI Rajpal Singh said that a case under Section 304-A, 279 and 427 of IPC has been registered and further investigations initiated. Footage from the CCTV cameras is also being examined. The drivers of both the reaper-tractors, however, managed to escape from the spot.

