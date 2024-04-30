INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 29

To ensure the maximum engagement of civil society in the biggest festival of democracy, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal today urged Traders’ Associations and Sports Goods Association members to be a part of voter awareness drive to ensure maximum voting on June 1.

Addressing a meeting of traders/industrialists related to sports industry, Dr Himanshu Aggarwal asked them to play a significant role in voter awareness drive by putting up signboards/banners etc at their respective industrial units so that employees/labourers can be sensitised about their voting right. He also asked them to encourage their workers to cast their votes judiciously.

Taking part in the deliberations, representatives of Khel Udyog Sangh announced that sports goods traders will give a 25 per cent discount on sale on June 1, 2024, to those who cast their votes in the elections.

They also announced that the industrial units related to sports industry will exempt their workers from the night shift on the eve of polling day so that they can cast their votes the next day. The industrialists and traders also assured their full cooperation in the awareness drive by encouraging their workers.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the GM, Industries, to remain in touch with traders’ association to ensure their maximum participation in the electoral process besides assisting them in voter awareness drive.

Prominent amongst those present in the meeting included ADC-cum-Nodal Officer, SVEEP, Jasbir Singh, president, Khel Udyog Sangh, Ravinder Dhir, Vijay Dhir, Parveen Anand, Ramesh Anand, Vipan, Sulabh Mahajan, Rajinder Chatrath and Shyam Sunder Mahajan.

