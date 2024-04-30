Senior citizens concerned over road blockade, noise pollution

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 29

The Senior Citizen Associations of Sirhind, Bassi Pathana and Fatehgarh Sahib expressed concern over the blocking of road and rail traffic on the Ambala-Ludhiana section and noise pollution, and urged the people to exercise their right to vote in a meeting held today.

Addressing mediapersons, the Sirhind president of the association, RN Sharma Bassi Pathana president, ML Verma, and the Fatehgarh Sahib president, Satpal Puri, said it was unfortunate that for a few months, road traffic had been disrupted on GT Road. They said it had become difficult for the public to travel to Ambala, adding that the rail traffic has also been disrupted, which has caused inconvenience to commuters.

They said the people had to take long routes to reach Ambala and Delhi, adding that all sections of society were annoyed by the protesters and the governments. They urged the state and the Union Governments as well as the protesting farmers, to resolve the issue so that unnecessary harassment of the public may be avoided.

They also urged the district administration to control the noise pollution as the loud speakers in the religious places make loud noise early in the in the morning and evening, even though the administration had issued orders to ban loud speakers.

In the meeting, they also called upon the people to exercise their right to vote to strengthen democracy.

#Ambala #Bassi Pathana #Environment #Fatehgarh Sahib #Pollution