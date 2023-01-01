Leaders make beeline for Zira, extend support to protesters

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, December 31

Leaders of all hues have started making a beeline at Mansurwala in Zira to support protesters sitting on a dharna since July 24 demanding closure of the ethanol plant.

Amidst several rounds of negotiations and earnest efforts to find out an amicable solution for the matter, the issue has snowballed into a major challenge for the state government with protesters becoming more adamant on their stance, ‘Sadi ekko mang, factory band’ (We have only one demand, that is closure of the plant).

Till date, all efforts of the state government to placate protesters and bring them around to work on joint probe into the matter have proved futile. Meanwhile, leaders belonging to various farm unions, political parties, social and religious organisations have started arriving here in big numbers to extend support to protesters, while ridiculing the government of going ‘soft’ on the distillery and ignoring the welfare of the people, who are demanding clean air and potable water.

Even the High Court had come down heavily on the state government slapping a penalty of Rs 20 crore, besides issuing show-cause notice to senior functionaries for soft pedalling the matter.

Till date, over 56 farmers, social and labour organisations have extended support to this protest. Members of Tarksheel Society are also expected to join the dharna tomorrow.

While addressing the dharna today, Sangrur MP and SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann alleged that the liquor factory was distributing ‘poison’ among people. He added that the demand of protesters to shut down the factory was legitimate.

During his visit here, Balbir Singh Rajewal had demanded that the government must give stringent punishment to those, who cause pollution and play with lives of the people. Extending his support, Ferozepur MP Sukhbir Singh Badal had asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to put people’s lives above the interests of the distillery owners in Zira. The next date of hearing regarding the case in the NGT is February 23 and in the High Court is February 28, next year.

Protest stage-managed

Refuting all allegations levelled against the plant, Pawan Bansal, chief operating officer, Malbros Distillery Private Ltd, said they had been following all statutory norms. He said the protest against the plant was unwarranted and stage-managed by vested interests, reiterating that they were ready for any kind of probe

Protesters adamant, want plant closed

Members of the Sanjha Morcha have refused to join the probe panels formed to investigate various issues. Raising a unanimous pitch, morcha members, PAC and other supporting organisations are now demanding the permanent closure of the ethanol plant

NGT hearing scheduled for February 23