Leopard kills goat at Nangal village

Nangal, June 16

Panic gripped the area after a leopard entered nearby Dohkli village and killed a goat in front of a farmer’s house yesterday night. The farmer, identified as Ranjit Kumar, said when he came out of his home the leopard ran towards the adjoining forest area.

Ranjit said it was around 1.30 am yesterday when goats tied in front of his house started bleating and he went outside to check.

When he opened the door a leopard was about to attack one of the goats, he said. When he stepped out, the leopard ran towards the forest area while a goat was found dead on the spot, he said. Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Kulraj Singh said a cage had been set up at Dohkli village to trap the wild cat.