 Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa slams govt over law & order : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa slams govt over law & order

Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa slams govt over law & order

Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa slams govt over law & order

Partap Singh Bajwa. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

Lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government for the deteriorating law and order in the state, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Friday said the protest observed by the Kotkapura traders pointed towards the inefficiency of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio.

“Kotkapura is the Assembly segment, which is being represented by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhwan. Still, the trading community of the area had to opt for protest to make their grievances heard. How pathetic it sounds as the residents of the Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s segment don’t feel safe,” Bajwa added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Kotkapura #Partap Singh Bajwa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Punjab, Bengal Republic Day tableaux not aligned with theme: Defence Ministry

2
Punjab

Punjab schools to open at 10 am from January 1 due to severe cold weather

3
Punjab

Dalit girl dies by suicide after being raped by two youths in Ropar village

4
India

‘Mum, Memories and Marmalade’: Watch Sonia-Rahul’s 'jam session' and light-hearted banter about food

5
Chandigarh

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

6
Entertainment

Dharmendra all set to join Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss 17’

7
J & K

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Central Government

8
Punjab

Dense fog throws life out of gear in Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul coldest at 7.2 degrees Celsius

9
Himachal

Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’

10
Punjab

Amritsar Police bust arms and drug rackets, 2 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

India’s self-confidence soaring, momentum must continue: PM Modi

India’s self-confidence soaring, momentum must continue: PM Modi

In 108th Mann Ki Baat, asks people to share artistic creatio...

India ramps up security in Arabian Sea as US thwarts Houthi attack on vessel

India ramps up security in Arabian Sea as US thwarts Houthi attack on vessel

Arvind Panagariya to head finance panel

Arvind Panagariya to head finance panel

Punjab refuses to send tableau for Bharat Parv

Punjab refuses to send tableau for Bharat Parv

Centre says state didn’t adhere to R-Day theme

Living near power unit for 40 years, locals to shift at last

Living near power unit for 40 years, locals to shift at last

Panipat villagers to relocate by January 31


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police bust arms and drug rackets, 2 arrested

Amritsar Police bust arms and drug rackets, 2 arrested

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

~11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Rs 11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Now, institute to confer degrees on special kids

Two thieves land in police net,11 stolen LPG cylinders recovered

Excise policy in works, UT mulls unveiling ahead of poll code

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

AAP failed to ensure development: Delhi BJP prez

Will have to go to jail for paths chosen for public good: Kejri to AAP workers

At 382 AQI, Delhi ends 2023 on ‘very poor’ note

Kingpin of Mewat ATM thieves’ gang nabbed

Jalandhar rings in New Year in style

Jalandhar rings in New Year in style

Jalandhar MC’s property tax recovery scheme gets poor response

Open House: What steps should the govt take to invite investors & industry to the Jalandhar district?

Kumar Gandharva brought Malwa alive in his music: Kalapini Komkali

Former hockey players form women's masters committee

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Day after protest, PWD starts Rahon road construction

2 kidnapped; car, cash taken away at gunpoint

Looking back 2023: Despite major projects, lapses prevail in Sahnewal

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am