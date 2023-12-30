Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa slams govt over law & order

Chandigarh, December 29
Lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government for the deteriorating law and order in the state, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Friday said the protest observed by the Kotkapura traders pointed towards the inefficiency of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio.
“Kotkapura is the Assembly segment, which is being represented by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhwan. Still, the trading community of the area had to opt for protest to make their grievances heard. How pathetic it sounds as the residents of the Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s segment don’t feel safe,” Bajwa added.
