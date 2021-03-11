Machines non-functional in Bathinda hospital, cancer patients suffer

Pvt labs mint money | Machines for ultrasound, mammography and OPG tests are worth lakhs of rupees, but are lying non-operational

Machines non-functional in Bathinda hospital, cancer patients suffer

A locked ultrasound room.

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 19

Fortytwo-year-old Jaswinder (name changed), a suspected breast cancer patient from Haryana, along with her daughter, are at the exit gate of the Advanced Cancer Institute-cum-Hospital in the city. She exhibited a ‘few’ early signs of breast cancer (most common among women) following which a doctor told her to undergo mammography test for proper diagnosis of the deadly disease.

Surprisingly, the machine for the mammography test is available at the hospital, but has been lying non-operational for years.

“At private labs, the test costs between Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,000. We cannot afford to bear this cost. We are returning and will visit the hospital after we have enough money for medical tests, medicines and other treatment expenses,” said Jaswinder’s daughter.

Like Jaswinder, scores of women return from the cancer hospital without any diagnosis. Moreover, ultrasound and OPG test (teeth and jaws) machines are also available at the cancer hospital, but are non-operational. There is no alternative for cancer patients except to go to private laboratories, which charge exorbitantly for medical tests.

Sources at the cancer hospital said machines for ultrasound, mammography and OPG tests were worth lakhs of rupees, but served no purpose as these had been lying non-operational for a long time now.

“It is the cancer patients who suffer. A majority of the patients, who visit the hospital, are from the rural belt of Malwa, Haryana and Rajasthan. They cannot afford to bear expenses of medical tests and medicines. So, they decide to stall their treatment, which certainly is a cause for concern as early diagnosis (Stage 1 and 2) of the disease is of paramount significance. Delayed diagnosis often becomes the reason for death of many patients, sources said.

“As a radiologist is not available at the hospital, ultrasound tests are not being conducted,” sources said.

“Despite the availability of medical equipment, the tests are not being conducted at the cancer hospital and the patients are forced to get these tests done at private labs, which are minting money. There is a sizable number of cancer patients who need to undergo PET scan which is not available here. So, the government must make provisions to install required machines and recruit staff,” the sources said.

Balwinder Singh, who accompanied a cancer patient from Mansa, said, “Since ultrasound test is not done at the hospital, we will now travel for 5 km to get the scan done at a private lab. If for these basic tests we have to go to private labs then we can imagine how and what kind of treatment we will receive here but we do not have the option to visit a private hospital for treatment as they charge exorbitantly.”

Dr Deepak Arora, Director Advanced Cancer Institute-cum-Hospital, said, “Ultrasound machine has been lying non-operational; there are very few radiologists working in the government sector but we have requested the higher authorities to appoint a radiologist at the hospital. We have machines for mammography and OPG tests but these are not functional as of now, but we are in the process to start conducting tests with these machines once required formalities get completed.”

#cancer

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses

2
Himachal

25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

3
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

4
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Mother of 3 ‘gangraped’, FIR lodged

5
Brand Connect

Shark Tank Keto Gummies Reviews [Weight Loss Alert] Shocking Price?

6
Punjab

Nutrition funds for poor kids diverted in Punjab from 2014 to 2017

7
Brand Connect

Tea Burn Reviews (BEAWARE!) Real Teaburn Reviews, Should You Buy It?

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Three of sextortion gang nabbed

9
Punjab

Three Punjabis in fray for Brampton mayor's post

10
Punjab

Punjab government appoints over 145 law officers

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update
Nation

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap
Trending

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Both pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss their landing
World

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss landing

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers
Trending

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Top News

Himachal Pradesh rain havoc: 14 feared dead in flash flood, landslide in Mandi

25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...

Railway bridge over Chakki river washed away; train services to Kangra to remain suspended

800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses

Train services to Kangra to remain suspended

CBI has orders from above to raid us; want to thank them for not causing inconvenience to my family: Manish Sisodia

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia ‘Money Shh’, says he makes money and maintains silence

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence

Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...

Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...

Cities

View All

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Skeletons to tumble out, Bikram Majithia on CBI raids on Sisodia's house

Punjab Education Minister meets contractual teachers, assures regular jobs

47 years on, college foundation stone gathering dust in Bathinda

47 years on, college foundation stone gathering dust in Bathinda

ElectricityAmendment Bill to favour only corporate firms, allege farmers

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh: Three of sextortion gang nabbed

Zirakpur: Mother of 3 ‘gangraped’, FIR lodged

Man sentenced to one-year jail in cheque-bounce case

Delhi CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav acquitted in defamation case

Delhi CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav acquitted in defamation case

CBI issues summons to some accused in Delhi excise policy ‘corruption’ case

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to visit Gujarat on August 22 to ‘guarantee’ education and health

Tenant hammers house owner to death in Delhi; takes selfie with the body before fleeing

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Few takers for booster dose, just 1 lakh get jabbed in Jalandhar district

Cane farmers continue to block highway in Phagwara

Prove DVR theft charge: SAD leader to MLA

Six villagers booked for murder bid

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

12.5L looted from shoe trader's employee in Ludhiana

It's like second birth of my child: Nihal's mother

Salaries delayed again, Ludhiana civic body awaits GST share

Ludhiana: Put on fast track, 25 projects worth Rs 708.16-cr awarded

African swine fever detected in Patiala

African swine fever detected in Patiala

Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar sets 1-yr deadline for 24x7 water project in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala's Prem Colony, 13 taken ill

Patiala district witnesses 26 Covid cases

African swine fever killed pigs: Report