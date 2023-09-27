Major relief for Sainik School aspirants, Punjab government raises parents’ income brackets

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Kapurthala, September 27

In a big relief to Sainik School aspirants, the Punjab government has effected major scholarship revisions for cadets of Punjab domiciles at the campus.

Sharing details, Group Captain Madhu Sengar, Principal, Sainik School Kapurthala, said the state government had fulfilled a long pending demand of the parents for revision of the scholarship structure for its cadets.

Under the updated scheme, scholarships will be determined according to the annual income of cadets' parents. "The cadets whose parents earn less than Rs 3 lakh annually will be able to avail 100 pc fee waiver in the form of scholarship. Those falling within the income bracket of Rs 3 lakh-Rs 5 lakh will receive a substantial 75 per cent scholarship, while individuals whose parents have an annual income ranging from Rs 5 lakh to 7 lakh will be eligible for 50 per cent scholarship. Additionally, parents with an income between 7 lakh to 10 lakh will benefit from a 25 per cent reduction in tuition fees for their wards."

The initiative eliminates financial barriers that previously hindered some parents from enrolling their deserving wards in Sainik School, offering them the opportunity to witness their ward's education.

This initiative has garnered appreciation from the Local Board of Administration, staff, parents, and all the cadets at Sainik School Kapurthala, who express their heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Punjab. The officials said they had held a meeting in Chandigarh last month, wherein Harjot Singh Bains, Education Minister, Punjab, had assured them in providing facilities and services for the growth and development of the cadets and the school that has a rich historical legacy.

