Nominees mum on level-crossing pangs in Pathankot, residents demand solution

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Pathankot, May 9

The problem of frequent traffic jams due to the presence of seven level crossings located on the 3.6 km stretch of the Jogindernagar-Pathankot narrow gauge line passing through the city has failed to draw the attention of mainstream political parties.

These railway crossings are simultaneously closed about 10-12 times a day, leading to massive traffic snarl-ups and the division of the city into two parts for long durations, thus hitting the town’s micro-economy for six.

In the past, political parties had been using the issue of railway crossing as a tool to extract votes. However, in the current elections, not a word has been spoken by the candidates about the vexed issue. The prices of real estate are bound to skyrocket if these crossings are removed. But the question is: Who will bell the cat? — Samrendra Sharma, Former aide of ex-MP Vinod Khanna

The issue has not been touched upon by the candidates in the parliamentary constituency, leading to resentment among residents.

Apart from this, there are other problems that plague the parliamentary constituency. All these issues require the intervention of Central agencies. The 25-km Mukerian-Gurdaspur road needs to be taken over by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) before it is upgraded into a four-lane stretch. A rail link between Gurdaspur and Mukerian needs to be put into place to help commuters from Gurdaspur and nearby cities to travel directly to Delhi.

Both Keshopur wetland and Batala’s once-famed industrial units that have suffered a major blow due these problems need a massive dose of oxygen from the Central Government in order to survive.

In the past, political parties had been using the issue of level crossings as a tool to extract votes.

However, in the current elections, not a word has been spoken by the candidates about the vexed issue — and thus, its resolution — leading to resentment among public.

“The crossings are indeed a pockmark on the face of our city. This concern needs to be addressed as soon as possible,” said ex-Mayor Anil Vasudeva.

In the run-up to the 2019 poll, Sunny Deol had promised the residents that if elected, he would take up the issue with the Railways on priority. He got elected but forgot his promise. And for the next five years, it remained forgotten.

A toy train has not been operational lately due to the damage caused by floods to the Chakki bridge. However, this is a temporary respite for locals as it is just a matter of time before the Chakki overpass is opened for railway traffic.

Samrendra Sharma, an ally of ex-MP Vinod Khanna, said, “The prices of real estate are bound to skyrocket if these crossings are removed. But the question is: Who will bell the cat?”

