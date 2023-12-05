 Fazilka: Per-acre yield of kinnow doubles, wholesale market rates plunge : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Fazilka: Per-acre yield of kinnow doubles, wholesale market rates plunge

Fazilka: Per-acre yield of kinnow doubles, wholesale market rates plunge

Farmers urge state agro corpn to intervene

Fazilka: Per-acre yield of kinnow doubles, wholesale market rates plunge

A farmer at his kinnow orchard in Fazilka. Tribune Photo



Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, December 4

There has been a record production of citrus fruit kinnow this year in Fazilka district, but farmers are disheartened due to the low price of kinnow.

11 Lakh tonne production expected

  • Fazilka DC Senu Duggal said high yield of kinnow had broken all previous records and they expect a total production of 11 lakh tonnes this year
  • She attributed the rise in yield to a conducive atmosphere for farming and the availability of canal water even at tail-end villages in the district

According to sources, the area under fruit cultivation in the state is about 97,000 hectares. Of this, 46,841 hectares is under kinnow cultivation. This year, kinnow was sown in 38,326 hectares in Fazilka. The arrival of the fruit has been now begun in Abohar and Fazilka markets. Until now, only semi-ripe, red coloured fruit has been arriving at the markets.

Farmers said the yield per acre has doubled compared to last year. Karan Wadhwa, a horticulturist from Diwan Khera village, said last year he had picked 100 quintals of fruit from an acre of land while this year, the yield has doubled to 200 quintals per acre.

Fazilka DC Senu Duggal said the high yield of kinnow has broken all previous records and the administration has been expecting a total production of 11 lakh tonnes of the fruit this year in the district. She attributed the rise in yield to a conducive atmosphere and availability of canal water even at tail-end villages.

Presently, the fruit is being exported to almost all towns of the state and parts of UP, Bihar and Bengaluru. The fully ripe fruit is expected to reach the markets after December 15.

Sources said the red-coloured kinnow is being sold at Rs 15-16 per kg in the wholesale market. Mix coloured (green and red) fruit is being sold at Rs 11-12 per kg, whereas green coloured smaller size C and D grade is fetching a price of Rs 6-8 per kg, which is not able to make up for even the input cost.

“Kinnow king” Prem Babbar, who was one of the horticulturists who introduced kinnow in this border belt, said in the absence of any government policy, the farmers were not getting the remunerative price and they had been left to fend for themselves.

He added that the Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Limited should intervene to take care of kinnow growers.

Trader Inder Sharma said the Punjab Agro should buy C and D grade kinnow for making juice to maintain the prices in the market. He also demanded that the Punjab Agro juice factory in Abohar — that has remained closed for three years now — be restarted.

#Fazilka


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

'Animal': This is why actor Ranbir Kapoor cut his Rs 70 crore fee by 50 per cent

2
Diaspora

Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

3
Punjab

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

4
India

Cyclone Michaung: 5 dead as heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; roads inundated, runway flooded

5
India

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana

6
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

7
Diaspora

UK tables tougher visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

8
India

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

9
India

Two militants groups clash in Manipur, 13 killed

10
Business

Stock markets surge over 2 per cent to hit lifetime highs after state poll results; investors richer by Rs 5.81 lakh crore

Don't Miss

View All
Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Top News

ICyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with predictions of light rainfall

Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain

Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today

Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...

Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians

Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians

The bill would phase out the existing 7% per-country limit o...

Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases

Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases; Himachal Pradesh is second

With 26,619 overall FIRs, Kerala surprisingly has the highes...

TMC may skip INDIA meet, SP to take call later

TMC may skip INDIA meet, Samajwadi Party to take call later


Cities

View All

Bhai Vir Singh museum fails to catch tourists’ attention

Bhai Vir Singh museum in Amritsar fails to catch tourists' attention

Firing at BJP leader’s car in Vallah, case registered

Remembering Sam Bahadur’s imprints on Amritsar

Envoys from five countries to take part in PITEX

Woman SI loses purse to snatchers

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women left pending

NCRB report 2022: Surge in cases involving minors

Post of SSP (Traffic): Chandigarh sends panel to Home Ministry

Medical assn joins ministerial staff stir for OPS, pay arrears

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

NCRB Report-2022: Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women

Top court extends Jain’s interim bail till Dec 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

Shah to inaugurate ABVP conference

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

district to have 38 model fair price shops by month-end, says DC

~58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Automated driving centre remains shut due to ministerial staff strike, visitors hit

Remove illegal hoardings in15 days or face action: MC

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala: No salary for 2 months, Punjabi University teachers miffed

‘Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal’ staged

MLA inaugurates solar power system

AAP slams Bikram Majithia's visit to Patiala jail where Balwant Singh Rajoana is lodged